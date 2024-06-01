First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $301,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $42.81. 333,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,315. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

