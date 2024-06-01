First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,125,000 after buying an additional 933,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 1.4 %

RDVY stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,733. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.