First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Boosted by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.6% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,902. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

