First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 17th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of FSD stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.