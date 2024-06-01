First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 604,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.