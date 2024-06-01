First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 604,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.