First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 1,777,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,052,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $661.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Get First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,949.3% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 144,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 97.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 377,287 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.