First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.43

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $6.46. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 10,769 shares traded.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,353,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $127,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.