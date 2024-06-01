First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.43

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $6.46. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 10,769 shares traded.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
