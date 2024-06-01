First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Patrick J. Fehring Sells 23,936 Shares

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Merchants Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FRME opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 84.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 154,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRME

About First Merchants

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.