First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $5.89 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,904,009,591 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,903,118,241.25. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.9995143 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $5,930,698,420.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

