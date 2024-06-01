First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $55.58 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FAF

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.