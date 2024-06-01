Financial Survey: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) vs. Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Commercial National Financial 20.95% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 2.74 $87.71 million $3.21 9.62 Commercial National Financial $27.39 million N/A $6.17 million $1.48 5.91

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Origin Bancorp and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

