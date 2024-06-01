FIFTHDELTA Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,614 shares during the period. PHINIA comprises approximately 7.1% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $46,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $142,304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHINIA by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,187,000 after buying an additional 865,016 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $56,398,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at $53,654,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in PHINIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHIN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 696,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

