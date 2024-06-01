Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $260,316,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $206,507,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

