Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 68.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,840,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.5 %

Ferrari stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.00. 177,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $283.20 and a 52-week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

