Fei USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,393.19 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and $18,393.19 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001406 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,616.08 or 0.99973675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012129 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00115039 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,417,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,158,550 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,417,217.01505581 with 16,158,549.63229352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95009112 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $17,071.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars.

