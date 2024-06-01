Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.79

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.79 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 67.08 ($0.86). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.91), with a volume of 12,160 shares traded.

Feedback Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.74. The firm has a market cap of £9.46 million, a PE ratio of -273.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

