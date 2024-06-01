Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 189.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,755 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,743. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $92.03.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.