Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Cut by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 571.8% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,037,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,006. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $462.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

