Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 15,030 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $24,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,250.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Expensify by 93.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Expensify

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.