Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $41.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.08.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Exelon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Exelon by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

