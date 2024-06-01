Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $26.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,814 shares of company stock worth $939,475. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Exelixis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.