Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 131.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,451 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $5,401,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $782,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

HealthEquity Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

