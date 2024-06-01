Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $231.39 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.