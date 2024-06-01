Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,455,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,809,000 after acquiring an additional 165,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DRH opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRH

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.