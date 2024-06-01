Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $3.67 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.46 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.62.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

