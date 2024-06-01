Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Certara by 32.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Certara by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Certara by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 530,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. KeyCorp upgraded Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.