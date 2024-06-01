Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 83,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 123.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

