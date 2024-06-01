Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 756,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 88,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 63,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.