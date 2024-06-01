Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $735.63 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

