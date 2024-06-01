Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 5,597 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 65,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,075.4% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 93,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 35,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

