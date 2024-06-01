Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,559,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 131.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 800,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 455,378 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 403,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,229,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of FR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

