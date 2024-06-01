Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,070,000 after purchasing an additional 452,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,253,000 after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

ADC stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

