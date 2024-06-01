Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,918,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $46.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

