Evoke Wealth LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 82,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

