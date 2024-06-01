Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 731,959 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.