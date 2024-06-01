Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 13,038 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.3 %

Morningstar stock opened at $288.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,675 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.07, for a total transaction of $1,454,252.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,776,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,346,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,675 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.07, for a total transaction of $1,454,252.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,776,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,346,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,297 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.69, for a total value of $399,073.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,775,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,521,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,945,845. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

