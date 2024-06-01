Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

ASND opened at $135.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

