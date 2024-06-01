Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,318,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,158,489 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Everi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVRI

Everi Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $607.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 30.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.