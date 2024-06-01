Everdome (DOME) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Everdome (DOME) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $9.88 million and $588,211.49 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.