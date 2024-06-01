Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

