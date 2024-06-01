Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Shares Down 1.1%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 6,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.78.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

