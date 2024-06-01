Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 39.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 186.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 85,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Commonwealth

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.6 %

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,419. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

