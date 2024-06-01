Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

KGC stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after buying an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,372 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

