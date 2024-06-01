Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQM. TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.98.

SQM opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 108.1% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

