Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNYA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.