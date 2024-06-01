Eon Lithium (CVE:ANG) Trading 3.6% Higher

Eon Lithium Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 10,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 77,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Eon Lithium Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.
Eon Lithium Company Profile
Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.
