Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Up 1.7%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 4,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 9,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $547.31 million for the quarter.
Engie Brasil Energia Cuts Dividend
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.
