Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Up 1.7%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 4,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 9,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $547.31 million for the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Cuts Dividend

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Engie Brasil Energia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

