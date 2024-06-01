Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the April 30th total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,452,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EDR stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

