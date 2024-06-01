EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
EML Payments Price Performance
Shares of EML Payments stock remained flat at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. EML Payments has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
EML Payments Company Profile
