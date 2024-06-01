EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EML Payments Price Performance

Shares of EML Payments stock remained flat at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. EML Payments has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Get EML Payments alerts:

EML Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.