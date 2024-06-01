Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Up 29.2% in May

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Elior Group stock remained flat at $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

